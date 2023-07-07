HARRISBURG — A vote on Thursday in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives failed by six votes, blocking a combined $642,206,000 in funding for Penn State, Pittsburgh, Temple and Lincoln universities.
House members voted 130-73 to support the appropriation in House Bill 612. There were 28 Republicans joining all 102 Democrats in support. Since the institutions are not under full control of the state, a two-thirds majority, or 136 votes, is needed to pass the proposal rather than a simple majority.
Among the opponents were state Reps. Aaron Bernstine, R-Lawrence/Butler; Tim Bonner, R-Mercer/Butler; Stephanie Borowicz, R-Clinton/Union; Marla Brown, R-Lawrence; Dallas Kephart, R-Cambria/Clearfield; Carl Metzgar, R-Somerset; R. Lee James, R-Venango/Crawford; David Rowe, R-Snyder/Union/Juniata/Mifflin; Jim Rigby, R-Cambria/Somerset; Kathy Rapp, R-Crawford/Forrest/Warren; Brad Roae, R-Crawford/Erie; Parke Wentling, R-Mercer; Joanne Stehr, R-Northumberland/Schuylkill; and Michael Stender, R-Northumberland/Montour.
Reps. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, and Jamie Flick, R-Union/Lycoming, cast their votes in support.
The funding sought represented an increase of $45,149,000. The state annually provides funding support to the four state-related universities, largely used to offset student tuition. It’s the second failed attempt in the past two weeks to advance the proposed appropriation to the Senate and, ultimately, the governor.
The state budget adopted Wednesday includes flat funding for the four universities but without separate authorization, the appropriation can’t be made.
Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, said the failed vote marks the first time ever that Pennsylvania won’t fulfill a funding request to the universities.
The request is separate from that for the state-owned members of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PSSHE). Rep. Roae said PSSHE has frozen tuition for four years running. He is a PSSHE board member.
The proposed funding sought for Penn State totaled $259,285,000 plus an additional $28,634,000 for Pennsylvania College of Technology; Temple, $169,439,000; and Lincoln, $19,000,000. In addition to Pitt’s proposed subsidy of $162,264,000, the bill sought to provide an additional $3,584,000 for rural education outreach.
The House overwhelmingly voted to approve only the Lincoln appropriation in a standalone bill last week; however, it hasn’t been brought to a vote in the Senate.
Opponents of the measure cited a lack of commitment from university leaders to a tuition freeze. None of the university’s leaders would make that commitment during a budget meeting in March. Lincoln has since committed to a freeze, according to Rep. Rowe.
“These institutions are double-dipping on the taxpayers. They are raising rates on the students and also sought increased funding from the state,” Rowe said.
That wasn’t the only issue standing in the way of approval. The House Freedom Caucus, of which Rowe is vice chair, pushed to block funding over research at University of Pittsburgh incorporating the use of aborted fetal tissue — a holdover from last year’s dispute on the funding — along with a policy at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital approving the prescribing of puberty blockers to children under age 10.
“House Republicans listed a variety of reforms to earn our votes on HB 612: a seat at the budget table, subjecting State-Related Universities to the Right-to-Know law, direct to student funding, and most important, tuition freezes. None of these requests have been fulfilled, therefore many Republicans again voted no,” said House Republican Appropriation Chairman Seth Grove, R-York.
Rowe said he anticipates another attempt at approving the funding could be made this summer under renegotiated terms.
While Rowe and others cited the lack of a tuition freeze, supporters of the funding like Kenyatta said the failed vote will only guarantee tuition rates rise for students at the universities.
“And we need to understand this is not only about students. These universities are major employers. The fewer students able to afford to attend means people lose jobs,” Kenyatta tweeted after the vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.