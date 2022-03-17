A scholarship fundraiser is scheduled this month to benefit the daughters of Regina and Kevin Merritt of Cochranton.
Regina Merritt, executive director of the Family and Community Christian Association (FCCA) of Meadville, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 1 from a brief illness.
The Merritt Scholarship fundraiser is being held by Friends of Regina Merritt in cooperation with the Cochranton Cardinal Music Boosters. It will be held March 27 at 1 p.m. at the boosters’ seventh annual Vera Bradley Bingo in the Cochranton Junior-Senior High School gym.
Regina was president of the boosters. The scholarship, to benefit daughters, Alison, 15, and Abigail, 8, will be administered by FCCA.
“Regina and her family always are community minded and participated in many political, school and community activities to benefit others,” said Cheryl Weiderspahn of Friends of Regina Merritt. “She is well-known in the area’s artistic community.”
Regina and her family are known for their participation in local and regional arts and craft shows with their baked goods and nut rolls, caramel apples, chocolate-covered pretzels and dip mixes, according Weiderspahn.
More than $2,500 worth of merchandise, mostly locally made, has been donated in her memory.
The donated items have filled 10 themed giant baskets each valued at more than $200. They will be raffled off March 27 at intermission of the bingo event.
Tickets are $10 and give a chance at all 10 baskets.
Tickets are available at FCCA, Harmony Formals and Green Shoppe in Meadville; Kay’s Cardinal Country Restaurant and Miller’s Country Store in the Cochranton area; from booster members; via Facebook at Friends of Regina Merritt Basket Raffle; or at the event until the winners are drawn at intermission.