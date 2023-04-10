John Fuller is running for the Republican Party nomination for Vernon Township supervisor.
This announcement was received by The Meadville Tribune’s March 7 deadline for candidate announcements.
“I will bring fresh leadership to the board and a new vision for the future, with an emphasis on growth and our taxpayers getting the most for their money,” Fuller said in announcing his candidacy.
A long-term resident of the township, Fuller said he believes he is qualified for the position.
“I have served the residents of Vernon Township as fire chief of Vernon Central Hose Co., Department 23, for four years during the COVID-19 crisis; holding the line on spending, at the same time, keeping our crews safe and ready to respond on emergencies,” he said.
Fuller has been a teacher at Crawford Tech, the Crawford County Career and Technical School, for more than 30 years where he teaches auto collision repair.
