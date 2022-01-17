VERNON TOWNSHIP — John Fuller just finished a four-term as chief of Vernon Central Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday when his successor, Donnie Grinnell, was installed as the new chief.
However, it doesn’t mean Fuller’s volunteer service as a firefighter will end.
Fuller started his firefighting duties when he was 15 at Conneaut Lake Park Volunteer Fire Department, joining his father, Frank Fuller Sr. “Dad got me involved,” he said. He noted his whole family was involved, mentioning his brother-in-law, Chuck, as one example. “All of us, really,” he said of family and friends.
Fuller stayed involved into the 1970s and 1980s but stepped back for a few years while he was in college.
He has run with Conneaut Lake Park, Summit, Conneaut Lake for five years and with Vernon Central, noting he has been involved for more than 30 years. Prior to being chief, he was president and assistant fire chief at Vernon Central, which he joined in 2012. He now is vice president.
Asked why he spends so much time volunteering, he said, “That’s a really good question. I wish I could answer that,” he said with a laugh.
He said to be honest when he was younger, “it was the thrill of it,” adding that as he got older, “it was a fellowship thing,” saying it was building relationships with people and being a part of things. “I would have to say now when I look at it, there’s aren’t many of us left. We have to hold onto every single person we have. There aren’t many of us left.
“I’m not sure what the fire service is going to be in 10 years,” he said of the declining numbers of volunteers.
Asked what he thinks is the reason for declining numbers, he said there may be many reasons.
He believes the start of the decline was when both parents began to work outside of the home because of the economy, noting there just wasn’t enough time to do everything.
Another thing he said is the children started to get involved in more things, such as soccer, baseball or hockey. The parents were constantly on the go taking the children to their sports. He noted that with his two sons in different sports both and his wife, Dianne, were often going in different directions, like many parents. That left less time for volunteering.
In addition, “I don’t think the there is a sense of civic duty as it used to be.”
Another factor is the training that fire responders must now take: a mandated 160 hours. Fuller said that’s a big commitment to spend from Jan. 20 (the date training starts) until May. “A lot of training in the past was the old guys passing down their knowledge to the younger guys,” he said. “There was no formal training as it is now.”
He is optimistic that there are six members signed up for the new class.
At the same time, “Some guys just can’t do that” 160 hours.
Although Fuller’s volunteer time has been primarily with the fire department, that’s not the only thing for which he has offered his time. He previously served on his church’s “session,” referring to the church term used for boards. He said he has found churches and fire departments are the same in many ways, noting “some stuff is political.”
As the father of two sons, Fuller also could be seen helping out with sports. “I coached all the kids teams,” he said, be it soccer, hockey or baseball. “Whatever needed done,” he said with a laugh. “Sometimes I coached; sometimes I sold candy bars.”
Why? “That’s natural. If they (the sons) were going to be involved, I wanted to be involved too. I wanted to help wherever I was needed.”
His wife also is involved with the fire department. During his four years as chief, “she helped a lot,” he said, noting she is good in management and helped with a lot of paperwork. He said that is one major difference in firefighting since he started — “an enormous amount of paperwork.” Dianne also assists with fundraising and other choress and serves on the board.
With Vernon Central’s average of 400 calls a year, there is a lot of paperwork.
Asked what his favorite memory of firefighting may be, Fuller said, “I would have to say ... that my son and I did things together,” speaking of Timmy, who is a volunteer with Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department and is a pad firefighter at Sharon. His other son Justin wasn’t interested in firefighting. “They are just two different personalities,” he said, adding that he respects and loves them both.
To Fuller, it reminds him of his younger years when he volunteered with his dad. He loves those memories.
As far as what changes he has seen in addition to the training, Fuller said, the fire services themselves are different — perhaps because of necessity.
In his younger years, all the departments were separated. “Conneaut Lake Park was Conneaut Lake Park,” he said, adding, “Conneaut Lake was Conneaut Lake and Vernon was Vernon.” By that he meant it was territorial and firefighters only responded when their department was tapped out.
Now, they all share each other’s calls.
For example, if the siren for Vernon Central is heard and a firefighter from Conneaut Lake may be at Wal-Mart, the Conneaut Lake volunteer often will respond and go on the truck to help. The same is true no matter where the volunteers are when the siren is heard, they are welcome.
He is concerned about the future of the volunteer fire service. He cited statistics that in 1972, there were 180,000 fire responders in Pennsylvania; today there are 30,000. He said the future could see mergers, some departments with part-time paid personnel or paid personnel during some hours.
He said the future of a department may be seen when one enters a fire station and looks at the age of the firefighters.
But for now, he will continue to answer the call when the siren goes off.
It’s been part of his life for so long, it’s second nature.