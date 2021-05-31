JAMESTOWN — A Butler County man fell from his boat on Pymatuning Lake sometime Saturday and then drowned, according to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell.
The body of Bryon Schmidt, 55, of Slippery Rock, was recovered by scuba divers early Sunday at the southern end of the lake, west of Jamestown. Schell was called to the recovery scene around 12:30 a.m.
Schmidt’s body was located about 30 feet from shore in about 8 to 12 feet of water off West Lake Road, Dan Bickel, Pymatuning State Park superintendent, told the Tribune. Schmidt had been fishing in one of the bay areas of the lake from a 24-foot pontoon boat, Bickel said.
Schmidt, who was at the lake with family members for the Memorial Day weekend, had gone fishing alone sometime around 7 to 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Bickel and Schell.
Schmidt was a member of the Pymatuning Outboard Motor Club, located off West Lake Road, Bickel said. It's a more-than-200-member private boating club with grounds and dock facilities at the lake, according to the club's website.
Pymatuning State Park rangers were alerted by family members around 3 p.m. Saturday that Schmidt had not returned, Bickel said.
How and when Schmidt apparently fell in the water Saturday wasn't known, Schell told the Tribune.
Schmidt was fully clothed, but was not wearing a life jacket, according to the coroner, who ruled the death accidental due to drowning.
"He fell off the boat, but we don't know why it happened," Schell said.
No autopsy is planned, but toxicology testing will be done, he added.
Toxicology testing is the sampling of tissue, blood and other body fluids to identify potential toxins in the body, including prescription medication and other substances.
Schmidt's pontoon boat was recovered along the shoreline about 600 feet from where Schmidt's body was located, Bickel said. Authorities found the boat with multiple fishing poles on board that had baited lines in the water, both Schell and Bickel confirmed.
Schmidt's body was located through the use of sonar from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue of Berlin, Ohio, Bickel said.
A sonar device sends pulses of sound waves down through the water. When the pulses strike objects below, the pulses reflect back to the surface. The sonar device measures the time it takes for the sound wave to travel down, hit an object and then bounce back.
Scuba divers from Jamestown, North Shenango Township, Linesville, the Crawford County Scuba Team and Andover, Ohio, assisted at the scene along with area volunteer fire departments.
Schmidt's remains are in the custody of the coroner’s office pending funeral arrangements, Schell said.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.