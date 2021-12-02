VERNON TOWNSHIP — A pickup truck rollover crash at the southbound exit for routes 6, 19 and 322 on Interstate 79 claimed the life of a Franklin area woman on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Bonnie L. Pfendler, 76, died due to blunt force trauma, according to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, who ruled the death accidental.
Norman L. Pfendler, 76, sustained injuries of unknown severity in the crash and was transported to Meadville Medical Center, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Schell identified the Pfendlers as husband and wife.
Norman Pfendler was leaving the interstate on the eastbound exit at mile marker 147 at approximately 3:19 p.m. when the crash occurred, police reported. He failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway and his truck went off the left side of the exit ramp, crashing into the concrete barrier.
The impact sent the Pfendler’s 2014 Toyota Tacoma airborne, according to police, and it landed in the southbound ramp facing west. Both Pfendlers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
Schell declared Bonnie Pfendler dead at the scene.
Vernon Central Hose Company and Meadville Area Ambulance assisted at the scene.