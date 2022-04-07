SPRINGBORO — As funeral arrangements and fundraising efforts move forward to lay the victims of Friday’s fatal fire in Springboro to their final rest, Pennsylvania State Police have revealed what triggered the blaze.
The fire that killed four people, including three children, has been linked to a dryer, police said Wednesday.
The fire, at 118 Union St. and reported at about 7:10 p.m., started in the first-floor laundry area located at the base of the stairs to the home’s second floor, police said in a press release Wednesday. The blaze swept through the home, claiming the lives of Hilda (Rose) Eberhart and three children, ages 14, 10 and 6 months. Two other adults also were injured.
A malfunction caused the dryer to catch fire, according to police. The fire spread to the surrounding area, making the nearby stairs inaccessible. The three children who died were trapped on the second floor while the adult was trapped on the first floor.
All four deaths were accidental asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation, according to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, who said evidence showed the 14-year-old was attempting to rescue the baby as well as the other child.
Remains were released Wednesday afternoon by the Coroner’s Office to the Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home in East Springfield. A spokesman there told The Meadville Tribune that funeral arrangements were incomplete.
Convenience store chain Country Fair Inc. of Erie is holding fundraising events for the family starting today at all of its five Crawford County locations as well as in Albion.
Eberhart was an employee of the Country Fair location on the Conneaut Lake Road in Vernon Township, the company said in a news release.
Additionally, Eberhart’s son-in-law, an employee at the same store, lost two children and a grandchild, the release said. Country Fair stores in Meadville, Vernon, Saegertown, Linesville, Cochranton and Albion will accept cash donations for the family today through Sunday, the release said.
In addition, all proceeds from coffee sales today at those stores will be given to the family for funeral expenses.
Other efforts to assist the family include a GoFundMe page and, according to the Springboro Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, a benefit from noon to 6 p.m. May 1 at the fire hall.
Crawford County also is offering support services, if needed, to various personnel involved in the tragedy, Eric Henry, chairman of county commissioners, said at Wednesday’s work session.
Henry noted that during Friday night’s fire three off-duty 911 dispatchers arrived at the county’s 911 center to provide breaks to those on duty.