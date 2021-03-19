SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — Police anticipate no charges being filed in a sport utility vehicle (SUV)-pedestrian crash that claimed the life of a Conneaut Lake area woman on Thursday morning.
Sandra J. Phillips, 61, of 10935 State Highway 18, was struck just before 7 a.m. while crossing the highway in the 10000 block of Route 18 on the east side of Conneaut Lake in Sadsbury Township, Chief Todd Pfeifer of Conneaut Lake Regional Police said.
Phillips apparently had been at a nearby convenience store and was recrossing the highway to her apartment when she was hit by a southbound small SUV.
The driver of the SUV, a 50-year-old woman from Linesville, was traveling alone, according to Pfeifer, who said the identity of the driver is not being released as no charges are expected.
Weather potentially may have been a factor in the fatality, according to Pfeifer.
“It was dark and rainy at the time with sporadic fog,” he said.
"The driver had her (SUV's) headlights on," Pfeifer said. "Surveillance video from nearby businesses confirmed that fact."
The speed limit in the area of Route 18 where the incident took place is 40 miles per hour.
"The investigation found no gross negligence by the driver," Pfeifer said. "At this point, there's no indication of charges being filed. It's a tragic accident."
The first police officer arriving on the scene, as well as a passing motorist who had stopped at the scene, administered CPR on Phillips, Pfeifer said.
Phillips was transported to Meadville Medical Center’s emergency room by Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance. She was pronounced dead at 8:03 a.m. by Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell.
Phillips’ death was ruled accidental due to multiple blunt force trauma, according to Schell, who said no autopsy was scheduled.
Funeral arrangements for Phillips are pending, the coroner added.
Keith Gushard can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.