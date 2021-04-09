ROCKDALE TOWNSHIP — One person was killed and three others injured in a Thursday afternoon crash in northern Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Corry.
The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Rockdale and King roads in Rockdale Township, about 4 miles west of Canadohta Lake, between a 2008 Ford Escape and a 2012 Mack truck. According to state police, the truck was struck head-on by the Escape, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, as it crested a hill. Police said the driver of the Escape, a 32-year-old Union City woman, locked up the brakes in an attempt to avoid the collision.
The woman's 34-year-old husband, who was the front-seat passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, who said the woman sustained several non-life threatening injuries.
Two rear-seat passengers in the Escape, who were not identified by police, were taken to UPMC Hamot in Erie for treatment of injuries. One of the passengers was taken by helicopter due to being ejected from the vehicle, while the other was transported by ambulance.
Police said they suspect the crash is driving under the influence-related. The investigation is ongoing, they said, and any possible charges are pending lab results.
The driver of the Mack truck, a 51-year-old Cambridge Springs man, was uninjured and was able to walk away from the scene, troopers said. Both vehicles suffered front-end damage, and the Escape was impounded for further investigation.
State police were assisted at the scene by Bloomfield, Centerville and Townville volunteer fire departments.