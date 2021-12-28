HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old man was injured in a shoot-out with Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday after troopers from the Meadville barracks attempted to serve an arrest warrant.
The man, whose identity was not released by police, was given first aid and taken to UPMC Hamot in Erie following the shooting, according to Trooper Heather Kittle of the Erie barracks. Kittle told the Tribune on Monday that the man was stable but undergoing surgery for his injuries.
According to a state police release — which was initially sent out Sunday at 11 p.m. and then updated Monday at 7:30 a.m. — multiple troopers were attempting to serve a warrant at the 18000 block of Birch Drive for a previous domestic incident when they encountered the man yielding an unidentified type of firearm.
Gunfire was exchanged, according to state police, and the man was struck an unspecified number of times. No troopers were reported injured.
Kittle confirmed to the Tribune that the arrest warrant was issued for the same man who was shot by police during the encounter.
Kittle said the troopers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave per standard protocol, but did not specify the number of troopers when asked. The entire incident is under review by the Pennsylvania State Police Troop E major case team, and state police anticipate releasing more information as the investigation continues.
Crawford County First District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo, who is set to become the county's full district attorney this Thursday, said she was unaware of any charges being filed against the man, and said that will likely only occur once the full investigation has been completed. Otherwise, she said she would not comment on an ongoing investigation.
DiGiacomo was able to confirm some details regarding the shooting, however. She said the domestic incident for which the arrest warrant was issued did occur in Crawford County, but not at the location of the shooting.
She further indicated any charges would be filed in a Crawford County court.
DiGiacomo also said another person, the man's mother, was living at the residence where the shooting took place.
In the initial Sunday release, police asked that members of the public refrain from going to the scene of the incident.
