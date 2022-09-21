A little more than three years after being named Allegheny College’s first female president, Hilary Link is no longer in the position.
Link, who became the school’s 22nd president in July 2019, has resigned the position for personal and professional considerations.
The Allegheny College Board of Trustees has named Ron Cole as president on an acting basis effective immediately. Cole is the former provost and dean of the college as well as faculty member who retired at the end of June.
“I don’t have all the details between the board and the president, but I know the decision was made on Monday for her resignation, effective (Tuesday),” Ellen Johnson, Allegheny’s vice president of student enrollment, said Tuesday of Link’s resignation. “The board brought on Dr. Cole as (acting) president.”
Johnson said Allegheny faculty, staff, students, and parents of students were informed Tuesday as well.
Meadville Tribune attempts to reach Link for comment were unsuccessful.
“It has been an honor to serve as Allegheny College’s first female president and to work with everyone across campus and beyond to highlight and elevate the college’s strengths as a supportive and creative community focused on nurturing and educating future generations of interdisciplinary thinkers,” Link said in a statement issued by Allegheny. “I will forever be grateful for the experience to work with so many wonderful people, and I will continue to root for Allegheny’s success.”
Link came to Allegheny College in July 2019 after serving as the dean of Temple University Rome, a position she had held since 2013. She was responsible for all aspects of that campus.
Steve Levinsky, chairman of the Allegheny College Board of Trustees, wished Link success in a statement.
“We are grateful to Dr. Link for her contributions at Allegheny College, and that she will continue to support the college through the coming leadership transition,” Levinsky said. “The impact of her leadership has been significant particularly given the challenges being placed on higher education at this time, combined with most of her tenure taking place during a global pandemic.”
In naming Cole as interim president, Levinsky said Cole is known for “his strategic and insightful leadership and has been recently recognized at the national level by the Council of Independent Colleges for his contributions to the higher education community.”
Cole is a 1987 graduate of Allegheny with a bachelor’s degree in geology. He became a faculty member at Allegheny in 1994 after earning a doctorate in geology at the University of Rochester.
In addition to being a faculty member, Cole became provost and dean — the chief academic officer — at Allegheny in July 2015, positions he held until his retirement in June.
Cole is a speaker on campus leadership for the Council of Independent Colleges workshop for division and department chairs. He’s been a panelist at national higher ed conferences on topics that include leading transformational change, crisis communication, global internships, community engaged learning and the value of the liberal arts.
He was the recipient of the Council of Independent Colleges Chief Academic Officer Award in 2021.
“I am honored by the opportunity to lead Allegheny College at this time,” Cole said in a statement issued by the college. “My commitment to Allegheny runs deep — first as an undergraduate, then later joining the faculty in 1994, and finally serving as the former provost and dean for the past seven years. I look forward to this leadership challenge and wish Dr. Link the very best.”
Johnson said the Board of Trustees will confer with faculty and student leadership before embarking on its search for a new president.
“The board will consider, in due course, a search process for president,” Levinsky said in a statement.
