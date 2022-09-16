Starting Sept. 26, more than a dozen offices within the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, will be closed to the public for two weeks due to lead paint removal as part of a major renovation project within the building.
Crawford County Board of Commissioners reminds the public to check deadlines for any business they may need to conduct at the affected courthouse offices in advance of the two-week shutdown.
Affected offices within the courthouse are: Assessment, Register of Deeds/Recorder of Wills, Planning, Maintenance, Finance, Treasurer/Tax Claim Bureau, Commissioners, Election and Voter Services, Public Defender, Adult Probation, Information Technology, Auditors and Human Resources.
Election and Voter Services Office temporarily will relocate to 632 Pine St. to allow continued public access. The site is the location of the Crawford County Department of Public Safety.
Commissioners are working with other elected officials and department heads to temporarily relocate the impacted courthouse offices to other county office buildings or locations or, if necessary, other facilities. Announcements on the other offices are expected once arrangements are finalized, commissioners said.
All other county offices and buildings, including the Crawford County Judicial Center, will operate as normal, commissioners said.
The courthouse will be closed Sept. 26 through Oct. 7 to allow for the paint removal and installation of new duct work. The building is slated to reopen Oct. 10.
Originally, the building was to close for one week, but the scope of the work will require a two-week closure, commissioners said.
The new heating, ventilation and air conditioning duct work is to be installed in the ceiling above the main building’s corridor as part of a $2.2 million ventilation project. The closure is needed to remove lead paint as part of the ongoing $2.2 million ventilation project at the courthouse.
Lead-based paint chips were found on the interior side of ceiling tiles slated for removal during testing, commissioners said.
The problem is lead-based paint can become dust during renovations and may be absorbed into the body causing health problems, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
“Anyone who has ever been involved in a project in an existing structure for sure will understand you never know what’s behind a wall or above the ceiling until you actually get there,” Commissioner Christopher Soff said.
“We tested it (the suspected lead paint) and it came back positive, so we immediately said we don’t want any employees in here during the work,” Commissioner Chairman Eric Henry said. “Luckily, we didn’t find any asbestos. Everywhere we tested that was negative.”
Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn, who has served on the board since 2012, said asbestos has been removed from areas of the courthouse over the years.
The scheduled building closure also will bump two future public meetings of the board. The commissioners’ voting meeting Sept. 28 at 9:30 a.m. and the work session Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m. will be held at the former Meadville City Building, 984 Water St.
