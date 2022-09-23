A charge of welfare fraud filed against Jaime Kinder by the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General has been dismissed.
The case was dismissed late Thursday morning after Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino of Meadville agreed to accept an agreement whereby Kinder repaid $966 in restitution plus $115.05 in court costs. A total payment of $1,081.05 was made by Kinder on Thursday.
This is one of several alleged welfare fraud cases of around $1,000 or less in Crawford County being dismissed provided the person makes full restitution.
The Office of State Inspector General’s complaint filed Aug. 8 alleged Kinder obtained nearly $1,000 in benefits to which she was not entitled for a three-month period in 2019.
Kinder, 44, was elected mayor of Meadville in November 2021 and took office in January.
Kinder obtained the $966 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits between Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, 2019.
The complaint alleged Kinder knowingly underreported or failed to report the income of another member of her household to the Crawford County Assistance Office during 2019.
That person had worked for the city of Meadville during the August through October 2019 time frame, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the complaint.
Maxwell Brown was a summer laborer from July 1 through Oct. 6, earning a total of $4,536, according to city employment records obtained by The Meadville Tribune. Brown is Kinder’s son, according to the civil court records from the Crawford County Prothonotary’s Office.
“Therefore, there was a false statement in income which would have affected Kinder’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for which she was not eligible beginning August 1, 2019, through October 31, 2019,” the complaint said.
Speaking with the media following the hearing and dismissal, Jennifer Noel McDonough, Kinder’s defense attorney, said the case was an error.
McDonough said she and Kinder had been talking with the Office of State Inspector General and were able to reach a resolution.
“Once they heard the facts, they realized this was the situation of just an error,” McDonough said. “And that it could be corrected with restitution that Miss Kinder was more than willing to pay. Obviously, she was not trying to take any extra food stamps.”
Kinder said she was grateful to her attorney, the process and the community.
“The people here in Meadville understood what this was — a mistake, mistakes happen to people,” she said.
Kinder said she was glad to put the issue behind her.
“It makes me feel very good, because I mean honestly, I’m going to go real candid with you,” she continued. “Being a Black woman and being charged with something like this, it’s very typical. It’s heartbreaking, right? and it just didn’t happen. It’s easy for people to judge you.
“Now we can move past it and understand, that again, mistakes happen to people and that’s OK because we’re human and so are the systems that we’re in.”
Asked then if she shouldn’t have been charged at all by the Office of State Inspector General, Kinder said, “I don’t know what their process is.
“I know it wasn’t a malicious thing — something that I did purposefully,” she said. “I wish there was a different avenue people could take.”
