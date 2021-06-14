JAMESTOWN — A Jamestown man is being held in lieu of $1million bond, charged with attempted homicide for allegedly shooting his girlfriend's husband early Sunday.
David Earl Jones, 54, is charged by Pennsylvania State Police at Mercer with attempted homicide and two counts of aggravated assault in the shooting of Tyler Charles Schadt, 31, of Greenville. Jones is being held in the Mercer County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.
Schadt is hospitalized at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh with a single .45-caliber gunshot wound to the head and neck area, police said.
State police released few details about the incident which took place between 1 and 1:20 a.m. Sunday at property Jones owns at 230 Chestnut St. in Jamestown. Schadt had arrived there and the men got into an altercation, police said. Shortly thereafter, Jones allegedly obtained a firearm from within his vehicle and shot Schadt once, police said.
A domestic dispute is what led to the alleged shooting, Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker confirmed to the Tribune on Sunday afternoon. He also confirmed Jones is the chief of Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department.
Schadt had placed a tracking device on his wife's vehicle and tracked it to the 200 block of Chestnut Street in Jamestown early Sunday where Schadt found his wife and Jones together, according to Acker.
"It was a domestic dispute that became a fight," Acker said. "Jones allegedly shot him (Schadt) once with a .45-caliber handgun in the back of the neck. The bullet went along his jawline is what I was told."
Schadt's wife then drove him to UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville in his truck, Acker said. Schadt later was transferred to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
"The (Schadt) family's three kids — all under age 7 — had to see this," Acker said.
Jones was detained by Jamestown Police Department without incident, both Acker and Chief Ed Carter of Jamestown Police Department confirmed.
Troopers from Pennsylvania State Police Troop D Major Case Team conducted the investigation.
Acker confirmed the alleged weapon in the shooting was recovered.
Jones was arraigned at 2 p.m. Sunday before Magisterial District Judge Brian Arthur of Greenville on three felony counts — one count of attempted homicide and two counts of aggravated assault. One count of aggravated assault is for causing serious bodily injury and the second aggravated assault count is for use of a deadly weapon, Acker said.
Jones faces a preliminary hearing before Arthur on the charges June 23.
