TITUSVILLE — A Titusville woman who was struck by a pickup truck Friday morning in the city later died, according to Titusville police.
Margaret Proano, 57, was injured at 5:15 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Franklin Street, Dustin D. LeGoullon, Titusville’s public safety commissioner, told the Tribune.
Titusville Police Department, Titusville Fire Department and EmergyCare Ambulance Service all were called to the scene.
Proano was transported by EmergyCare to Titusville Area Hospital’s emergency room where she succumbed to her injuries at 7:12 a.m., Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell said.
Proano’s death has been ruled accidental due to multiple blunt force trauma, Schell said.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Proano has been interviewed, LeGoullon said.
Police are working with the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police, as well as the Coroner’s Office, as the investigation continues, LeGoullon said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Titusville Police Department via the Crawford County Communications Center at (814) 724-2548.
Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. of Titusville is handling funeral arrangements for Proano, Schell said.
