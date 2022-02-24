A former Meadville resident will spend 10 years in federal prison plus 15 years on supervised release for trying to have sex with a 15-year-old boy who in reality was an undercover investigator.
Nathan L. Troup, 41, was given the sentence Wednesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Erie by Judge Susan Paradise Baxter. Troup pleaded guilty in federal court in August 2021 to interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.
Baxter also sentenced Troup to two additional years in prison for violating federal supervised release on his 2008 federal conviction involving child pornography.
In August 2020, Troup attempted to induce, entice and persuade an undercover investigator posing as a 15-year-old boy to engage in illegal sexual activity, according to Christian Trabold, the assistant U.S. attorney prosecuting the case. Troup then traveled from Crawford County into Ohio for the purpose of meeting the purported teen for sexual activity, Trabold said.
Troup was among 27 people arrested in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, in August 2020 as part of a four-day undercover operation led by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Troup was the only non-Ohio resident arrested and his prosecution was taken over by the Office of the U.S. Attorney for Western Pennsylvania.
At the time of his August 2020 arrest, Troup was on federal supervised release for a previous child pornography offense.
In May 2010, he was sentenced in federal court in Erie to six years and 11 months in jail followed by 10 years supervised release for his conviction on child pornography charges.