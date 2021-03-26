An Erie man is wanted by police for the alleged murder of a Titusville man in a Millcreek Township shooting on Tuesday.
Police are searching for Regginal Duane Welch, 20, of 1165 1/2 W. 26th St., who is accused of fatally shooting Casey Nadolny, 25, multiple times in the torso.
Millcreek Police Department responded to the scene — located on the 2400 block of Zimmerly Road in Erie — at 5:32 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting victim. According to the affidavit, Nadolny was shot from within a gray Ford Escape and was able to exit the vehicle before collapsing.
Nadolny was transported to UPMC Hamot, Erie, according to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, but died of his injuries later in the day, with the pronouncement of death occurring at 8:17 p.m. Cook performed an autopsy on Wednesday and ruled the death a homicide.
Using video surveillance in the area and from the Millcreek Mall, as well as phone tips, police were able to identify the driver of the vehicle as Lexus Marie Conner. Police made contact with Conner on Wednesday, and she reportedly told police that she was the driver while Welch and Nadolny were passengers, though she said she knew Welch under the name "Dollaz."
Conner told police that "Dollaz" shot Nadolny with a pistol while they were inside the vehicle. Police were able to find video surveillance from a store that showed Conner and Nadolny together 25 minutes before the shooting, and a receipt from the store was obtained from Nadolny's clothing.
Video surveillance from the Millcreek Mall also showed Welch being in the food court of the mall around the same time that Nadolny and Conner were at the store, according to the affidavit.
Police said they were able to identify Welch after showing an image of him to an Erie County Adult Probation Department officer. The officer told police that he was Welch's supervising agent and said he had spoken to him earlier that day. An Erie City Police Department officer reportedly was also able to identify Welch, having seen him driving Conner's Ford Escape earlier on Tuesday with a female passenger that matched Conner's description.
Charges against Welch were filed Thursday in the court of Magisterial District Judge Laurie Mikielski by the Millcreek Police Department. Welch is facing two first-degree felony charges for criminal homicide and aggravated assault; two second-degree felony charges for persons not to possess a firearm and aggravated assault; a third-degree felony charge of firearms not to be carried without a license; and three second-degree misdemeanor charges, consisting of two counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of simple assault.
Anyone with information as to Welch's location is asked to contact their local authorities or Millcreek police at (814) 838-9515, extension 422. Anonymous tips can also be left on the department's tip-line at (814) 836-9271 or online at millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line.
