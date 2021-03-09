Dr. Denise Johnson, Meadville Medical Center's chief medical officer, has been nominated by Gov. Tom Wolf to become Pennsylvania's physician general.
Wolf made the announcement Monday afternoon, tapping Johnson to succeed Dr. Wendy Braund. Braund, who, in addition to her role as Pennsylvania's COVID-19 response director, served as interim physician general following the departure of Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, who has been nominated by President Joe Biden to be his assistant secretary of Health.
Johnson will be acting physician general until she is confirmed by the Pennsylvania Senate. No hearing date has been set as yet for Johnson's confirmation hearing as the Senate is recess until next week.
As physician general, Johnson's role will be to advise the governor as well as the secretary of Health — a position currently held by Dr. Alison Beam until her confirmation — on health policy in Pennsylvania.
Created by the General Assembly in 1996, the physician general position also participates in the decision-making process on policies on all medical and public health-related issues; review professional standards and practices in medicine and public health; consults with recognized experts on medical and public health matters; coordinates educational, informational and other programs for the promotion of wellness, public health and related medical issues; and consults with experts in Pennsylvania and other states regarding medical research, innovation and development.
"We thank Dr. Braund for her acting role over the past weeks; her professionalism and expertise are appreciated," Wolf said in making Monday's announcement. "We welcome Dr. Johnson to the administration and look forward to her sharing her expertise and passion for many issues affecting Pennsylvanians, demonstrated through much of her professional work and appointments. I have every confidence in her ability to serve the commonwealth, the Department of Health, and the residents of Pennsylvania during this incredibly critical time for public health."
Johnson told the Tribune on Monday that she was honored and excited for her appointment to contribute to the health and well-being of all of Pennsylvania's residents.
"I'm very excited to be able to share my experiences related to rural medicine," she said.
Johnson's last day with Meadville Medical Center (MMC) will be March 26. She will become acting physician general March 29.
A physician for 25 years in Meadville, Johnson has been chief medical officer at Meadville Medical Center since 2008. In that position, she has been responsible for all aspects of the hospital’s quality management program, the osteopathic family practice residency, patient experience and physician recruiting.
Philip Pandolph, chief executive officer at MMC, said he could not think of a more fitting person to be Pennsylvania's next physician general.
"Dr. Johnson is not only a highly qualified physician, she is devoted to serving our community and now the entire commonwealth," Pandolph said Monday. "She will truly be missed at every level of our organization; however, I cannot wait to see what she accomplishes in Harrisburg."
A search committee comprised of MMC administrative staff, board members and medical staff leaders will field candidates and select MMC’s next chief medical officer in the coming weeks, according to Pandolph.
Prior to her administrative position, Johnson spent 13 years in private practice in Meadville as co-owner and physician at Meadville OB/GYN Associates.
Johnson is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology by the American Board of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. She serves as on the Governor’s Commission for Women.
Johnson has been involved in various community and regional groups focusing on diversity and inclusion and on the needs of women and is the current board chair of the Meadville Area Free Clinic. She is past chair of the board of directors of the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape.
She earned medical degree at Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., and completed her residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
