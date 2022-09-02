Crawford County has its first positive case of West Nile virus since 2019.
A positive case was found in mosquito samples taken Aug. 24 in Meadville, according to Gerald Bickel of the Mercer County Conservation District. The district coordinates the West Nile program for Crawford, Mercer and Butler counties for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
Test results on the sample were received late Wednesday from the DEP’s testing laboratory in Harrisburg, Bickel said Thursday. The positive mosquito was in an Aug. 24 sample taken in southern Meadville near Linden Street and the French Creek Parkway.
“We are putting larvacide down in the area to knock back the (mosquito) population,” Bickel said. The chemical is non-toxic to humans, but will kill off mosquito larva.
Lab test results are pending from another sample taken in the Linden Street/French Creek Parkway area, Bickel said. In addition, more samples were gathered from the area Thursday and will be gathered again today for testing by DEP.
West Nile virus surveillance is done by the department annually May through September and the Meadville area is a weekly surveillance site, Bickel said.
Meanwhile, workers and residents in the Linden Street/French Creek Parkway area are advised to take precautions including applying insect repellant and wearing long-sleeve shirts and pants when outdoors during dusk and dawn, he said.
All businesses and residents in the area should reduce mosquito breeding areas by eliminating standing water on their properties such as bird baths, discarded tires and other containers capable of retaining standing water.
The last time Crawford County had a positive mosquito sample was in 2019 when only one positive mosquito was found during the entire surveillance season, Bickel said.
There have been no human deaths in the county due to West Nile since DEP began its surveillance program of the virus in 2000.
West Nile can be deadly to humans, but that happens only in rare cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Symptoms may include fever, headache, tiredness and body aches, occasionally with a skin rash and swollen lymph glands, according to the CDC. Symptoms generally last a few days, although even some healthy people report having the illness last for several weeks. Some people also may contract the virus with no outward signs of illness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.