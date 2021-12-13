Masks for students in Conneaut School District and Crawford Central School District will be optional when schools open their doors today, the two districts announced in similar social media postings Sunday.
The announcements come after a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling Friday that invalidated a Gov. Tom Wolf administration mandate put into effect in early September.
Both districts urged that all staff and students continue to wear masks.
“The District HIGHLY RECOMMENDS a face covering be worn in all school buildings,” Superintendent Jarrin Sperry stated in the Conneaut announcement, “regardless of vaccination status due to the current surge in cases we are experiencing in our state and county.”
A nearly identical statement was included in the Crawford Central announcement.
Messages seeking comments from Sperry and Crawford Central Superintendent Tom Washington on Sunday were not immediately returned.
The state Supreme Court decision left mask policies in the hands of local school districts. The court released no written opinion explaining its decision to uphold a lower court ruling that said acting Health Secretary Alison Beam’s mandate had been issued without legal authorization.
In their announcements, Conneaut and Crawford Central explained that the mask rules for each district would revert to those established in the health and safety protocols approved over the summer. Both school boards had approved protocols that recommended masks but stopped short of requiring them.
While students won’t be required to wear masks in school, they should still hold onto their face coverings. A federal mandate requiring masks on public transportation, including school buses, remains in effect. Students in Conneaut and Crawford Central, as well as others across the state and the country, will be required to continue wearing masks on school buses until at least Jan. 22.
The return to optional masking comes just as students at Conneaut Area Senior High are returning to in-person learning for the first time in more than a week.
The district’s largest building was closed Dec. 3 due to the high number of COVID cases among those at the school, according to a district announcement on social media. Students continued learning remotely throughout last week while all extracurricular and athletic activities were halted, according to the announcement.
The change in mask policy comes days after Crawford Central recorded 29 COVID cases among students and staff in the district for the week ending Friday, including 11 at Meadville Area Senior High, according to an announcement on the district Facebook page. Conneaut has not regularly released case counts over the fall.
For both Conneaut and Crawford Central, the return to the health and safety protocols approved over the summer also comes shortly after the districts welcomed new board members who were not involved in the approval of the mask-optional plans. At Conneaut, two new members joined the nine-member board at its Dec.1 meeting.
Crawford Central swore in three new members a week ago.
In fact, while Crawford Central’s mask-optional health and safety plan was unopposed in August, only four of the nine current board members voted in favor of it. The three new members were not involved, of course. Of the six current members who were on the board at the time, two — Kevin Merritt and Jeff Rose — were absent when the vote was held.
Conneaut School Board next meets Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. in the Alice Schafer Annex gymnasium, 220 W. School Drive, Linesville. Crawford Central will meet Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in the Instructional Support Center, 11280 Mercer Pike.
