A Venango man was killed when his pickup truck collided with a large mobile asphalt milling machine at South Main Street and Clark Road near the border of Meadville and West Mead Township early Tuesday.
Timothy Johnson, 48, of 21664 Maple St., was driving south on South Main on his way to work when his truck struck the asphalt milling machine around 6:35 a.m., according to Scott Schell, Crawford County coroner.
The milling machine was traveling on Clark Road and was in the process of crossing South Main to continue east on Clark when it was struck, Schell said.
The milling machine is owned by Shields Asphalt Paving Inc. of Slippery Rock. The operator of the milling machine wasn’t identified.
Shields is doing contracted paving work for West Mead and Meadville including Clark Road, which borders the two municipalities.
The pickup truck struck the machine’s left side between its front and first set of track treads, Schell confirmed. The impact of the crash apparently damaged the machine’s supports, causing a portion of the machine to then collapse onto the truck.
Front end loaders from the public works departments of Meadville and West Mead, as well a large crane from Route 19 Heavy Truck Repair, had to be used to lift the milling machine off the truck, Schell said.
South Main Street/Route 322 was closed between its intersection with Linden Street in the city and the intersection with Franklin Pike in West Mead with traffic detoured around the area. The road reopened to traffic around 11:30 a.m.
Meadville Central Fire Department, West Mead 1 Volunteer Fire Department, Meadville Police Department, Meadville Auxiliary Police and Meadville Area Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.
Van Matre Funeral Home in Cambridge Springs is handling funeral arrangements for Johnson, Schell said.
