meadville tribune
The Erie Police Bomb Squad responded to a Meadville residence shortly before 7:35 p.m. Friday after grenades were reportedly discovered earlier that afternoon.
“Out of an abundance of caution a perimeter around the scene was established and residents were asked to evacuate,” according to an announcement posted to the city’s Facebook page.
Just after 9 p.m., the city’s Facebook account indicated that the bomb squad secured the “explosive threat” and that crews were removing the perimeter and traffic restrictions. Residents were then free to return to their homes.
The residence is located in the 600 block of William Street, which stretches one block from Reynolds Avenue to Mt. Hope Street and is located a block away from the Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum, according to the statement posted Friday.
Jenelle Nelson said she was one of the residents told to evacuate her William Street home around 5:45 p.m. after police arrived at her residence.
“There were two cops on the street and they were going house-to-house,” Jenelle Nelson told the Tribune. “They knocked on our door and told us we had to leave. The police weren’t giving many details.”
Nelson said when she looked outside, she could see what appeared to be hand grenades in an ammunition can sitting on a picnic table in the side yard of the house next door.
Nelson said the picnic table with the can was about 12 feet away from the neighboring home. Nelson said there is an open lot with an outdoor above-ground swimming pool between her home and the neighboring home.
Nelson said there appeared to be about a dozen of the suspected hand grenades. It’s unclear how the suspected grenades were discovered.
Lord Street resident Ryan Pickering, who said he could see the residence where the reported grenades were found from his home, was advised to evacuate the area at about 6 p.m.
He and his husband picked up their two cats, he said, and went out for dinner.
“He was really good at keeping us calm,” Pickering said of the officer. “He told us there was an ammo can full of, I think he said, live grenades.
“That was enough info for us,” he added.
By 9:40 p.m., they were back at the house.
“I’m glad it wasn’t more exciting,” Pickering said.
The Erie Police Bomb Squad is comprised of trained bomb technicians from multiple agencies in the region and commanded by the Erie Police Department.
Police evacuated homes along William Street and blocked off access in the area of Mt. Hope Street and Reynolds Avenue as well.
Meadville Central Fire Department and Meadville Ambulance Service were dispatched to the area as a precaution while auxiliary police members assisted with traffic control.
Further information from Meadville Police Department was not available as of the Tribune’s press time.