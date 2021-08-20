WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — Bob Moss of Conneaut Lake, a retired construction company executive and philanthropist, was taken aback at being named the Winslow Award recipient.
"I'm overwhelmed," Moss, 84, said after stepping to the podium Thursday night at the 52nd Greater Meadville Area Day dinner hosted by the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County (EPACC) at The Country Club of Meadville.
The Winslow Award honors an individual, group, business or industry that has made a significant contribution to the economic growth of the greater Meadville area.
Moss is a former owner of Associated Contractors which has built numerous commercial buildings throughout the county and region. He also was a partner in Tri County Developers, which developed the Downtown Mall in Meadville. In retirement, Moss has worked to revitalize the appearance and economic activity of the borough of Conneaut Lake through development projects in that community.
Born and raise at Conneaut Lake, Moss said he's enjoyed all the time he has spent in the area and is proud of each of the things he has done.
"But, I couldn't have done it without the help of so many of you folks in this room — the first one is my wife," Moss said as he acknowledge his spouse of 46 years, Kathleen.
"She fooled me — I had no clue whatsoever," Moss said of winning the award.
The Winslow Award was initiated in 1969 to honor Dr. Harry C. Winslow, an area physician and business leader, on his 85th birthday that year. It was started by a predecessor organization of the EPACC, the Meadville Area Industrial Commission.
"I'm really and sincerely indebted to this area," Moss said. "You gave me the opportunity. You, being all of you, gave me the opportunity to do the things I really enjoy doing."
Following the award presentation, Moss told the Tribune that fun is what keeps him going at an age when others slow down.
"I enjoy what I do and I'm having fun doing what I'm doing," he said with a smile. "If you don't have fun doing what you're doing, then you shouldn't be doing it."
After graduating from Penn State University with a degree in architectural engineering and following a stint in the U.S. Air Force, Moss joined a family-owned construction company, Associated Contractors of Conneaut Lake. He eventually became owner of the firm until its sale in 2003.
Under his tenure, Associated Contractors, a company with about 40 employees, developed and built a number of commercial buildings in Crawford County.
One of the most well known is Meadville's Downtown Mall complex — one of the largest construction projects ever completed in the city.
Built in 1974, the mall was the result of a partnership between Moss and the late Weldon Levinson who formed Tri-County Developers. Associated Contractors constructed the complex, clearing two city blocks along Water and Chestnut streets. The complex covers 166,000 square feet, including the current Tops grocery store and the Meadville Area Ambulance Service station, as well as the mall itself.
Throughout more than 45 years, the Downtown Mall has maintained a 90 percent average occupancy rate. It currently houses 39 tenants with 275 employees who work at retail stores, restaurants, a radio station, service businesses and offices within the complex.
Notable projects by Associated Contractors include the Victor C. Leap Commonwealth Building in downtown Meadville as well as the U.S. Post Office in the city. Other major projects in the Meadville area include Meadville Medical Center's Liberty Street addition and its ambulatory surgical center at Grove Street; the Memory Support Center at Wesbury United Methodist Community; Pelletier Library, the Steffee Biology and Doane Chemistry buildings, and Henderson Campus Center at Allegheny College; Meadville Walmart; and First National Bank of Pennsylvania offices in Meadville and Conneaut Lake.
Moss also has been active in revitalization efforts in the borough of Conneaut Lake.
In 2006, he and his wife, along with Robert and Bobbie Moyers, purchased and donated land for the development of Ice House Park at Conneaut Lake at the southern end of the lake and the eastern end of the borough. The park offers public space for scenic views of the lake and hosts community events, including an antique boat show, Ice House Winter Festival and free concerts.
Moss also is a cofounder of the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee. The committee has completed a $4 million revitalization project with infrastructure upgrades to Fireman's Beach, Memorial Park, and Water Street from First to Third streets in the borough.
Moss also has served on the boards of the former Meadville Area Industrial Commission plus Meadville Housing Authority, First National Bank of Pennsylvania and Meadville Medical Center Corporators. He's also active in and serves as an elder at the Presbyterian Church of Conneaut Lake.
