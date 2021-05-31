CONNEAUT LAKE — One man has died from injuries he sustained in a bicycle-pickup truck crash in the borough of Conneaut Lake.
The deceased, Manley Val Pelc, 52, of Erie, was riding a motorized bicycle when he was struck and killed by a pickup truck in the 1:25 p.m. Sunday crash at State and South Seventh streets, Scott Schell, Crawford County coroner, told the Tribune. Pelc was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple blunt force trauma, Schell said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department and the Crawford County Coroner’s Office.
Pelc was riding on the motorized bicycle on South Seventh Street when it came onto State Street, which also is Route 322, Schell said. The bicycle then was struck by a westbound pickup truck.
Witnesses have told police the motorized bicyclist failed to stop for a stop sign before entering the intersection, Chief Todd Pfeifer of Conneaut Lake police said in an email to the Tribune.
Pfeifer said the driver of the pickup truck was from Allegheny County, but no other information was being released Sunday.
