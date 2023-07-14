Ron Cole formally has been named Allegheny College’s 23rd president after having served as the school’s acting president since last September.
Members of the Allegheny College Board of Trustees unanimously voted Thursday to appoint Cole to a five-year term.
“Allegheny College is an incredibly special place and I am honored by the opportunity to lead this great institution,” Cole said. “Allegheny has a long history of being an institution that makes a difference in the lives of students and preparing graduates for strong outcomes as evidenced by our highly engaged and successful alumni. Allegheny is brimming with outstanding and dedicated faculty and staff and is a leader in innovative interdisciplinary education and research. I look forward to continuing to lead my alma mater as we continue to forge our pathway to thrive in the 21st century.”
Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Cole has extensive ties to Allegheny — first as a student, then later as a professor, administrator and acting president.
Cole is a 1987 graduate of Allegheny with a bachelor’s degree in geology. He went on to earn master’s and doctoral degrees in geological sciences from the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York, by 1993.
In September 1994, Cole returned to Allegheny as a professor of geology, serving in that role until June 2015. As a faculty member, he held leadership positions including department and natural science division chair and membership on committees related to faculty review, and finance and facilities.
In July 2015, he started serving as provost and dean of the college and was in that position until he retired in July 2022. As Allegheny’s chief academic officer, he worked closely with faculty, the president’s cabinet and the president to shape and manage Allegheny’s academic programs and strategic initiatives.
He had direct responsibility for academic departments and programs, curriculum, faculty and academic staffing, faculty development, co-curricular learning, undergraduate research, library and information technology, and institutional research and assessment. He also was involved in strategic planning for the college, working with various departments.
In September 2022, the Board of Trustees tapped Cole to serve as acting president when then-President Hilary Link left to pursue other interests.
Cole told The Meadville Tribune that he was willing to come out of retirement and step into the presidential role for a simple reason.
”I love Allegheny College,” he said Thursday. “I believe in our mission of educating our students, in access to education. I want to see Allegheny College and the Meadville community thrive. I believe we can do it.”
Under Cole’s leadership since last fall, Allegheny has undertaken an inclusive strategic planning process.
Cole has continued his focus on the student experience both in and out of the classroom, according to the trustees.
“The Board of Trustees is thrilled to have Dr. Cole continue in his role as president,” said Steve Levinsky, chair of the board. “He is an inspirational and empathetic leader who is well-respected by the campus and broader Meadville communities. Dr. Cole has brought the campus together through his leadership, he is passionate about Allegheny College and our students, and brings an innovative approach to the presidential position. We support his efforts to continue elevating Allegheny’s position as one of the top liberal arts colleges in the country.”
Cole said Allegheny’s priorities remain the same ones that have been consistent over the years — student success, academic excellence with a national reputation, and partnerships in the Meadville community.
Student success in not only recruiting students, but in high graduation rates with alumni going on to successful careers.
Academic excellence is achieved by showing the relevance of a liberal arts education in America, according to Cole.
“We want student to learn core transferable skills,” he said. “It’s critical thinking; communication which includes writing, speaking and listening; and the ability to work on teams. It’s all woven into what we do at Allegheny.”
Cole also wants to develop real partnerships within the community to meet educational and work force needs.
“It’s partnerships with the local manufacturing community,” he said.
Allegheny has some cooperative education classes being taught by local leaders, but also wants to provide local businesses with a way to enhance the skills of their workers through the college.
“We need to listen to industry,” he said. “Not assuming, but listening and identifying where we had strengths to help meet those needs.
“We want to integrate students into local industries and help local industries with some of their workforce develop needs,” he said. “I think that critical.”
As part of the listening to industry, Allegheny has set up new majors and minors in software engineering, data science, industrial design and public humanities to start this fall.
The new programs work within the liberal arts approach to teach analysis, communications, problem-solving and collaboration across subjects.
Allegheny had fewer than 300 students for its incoming freshman class last fall, but is expecting a bigger freshman class this time around.
Allegheny’s Committed to Access Program allows students in Pennsylvania whose family income is less than $50,000 to receive free tuition.
The college also offers need- and merit-based financial aid which makes it competitive with state schools, he said.
In 2017, Allegheny went through a strategic planning process that found there would be a drop in overall collegiate enrollment by around 2026 or 2027.
The college then began to prepare for lower enrollment levels, but with better financial support for students, according to Cole.
As a result of the plan, Allegheny is looking to have its total enrollment at around 1,600 to 1,700, he said.
Cole said Allegheny did lose enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its current total enrollment is projected at between 1,400 to 1,500 this fall.
