Allegheny College has announced it is cutting a total of 36 positions — both administrative and staff, but no faculty positions.
In a prepared statement released Tuesday afternoon, the college said eliminations are part of expense reductions mandated and supported by Allegheny’s Board of Trustees. There will be 24 employees whose positions will be eliminated and 12 vacant positions that won’t be filled, the statement said.
In a followup statement to the Tribune, Allegheny said those cuts take effect this week.
"The vacancies and eliminations will include staff and administrative employees at all levels, across the college," Allegheny said in the followup. "No faculty positions will be included among these 36 vacant and eliminated administrative positions."
However, the followup statement to the Tribune said both academic programs and faculty staffing will be reviewed during the fall semester.
"We will continue to strategically invest in our students and our programs, which made these difficult decisions even more critical to the college’s future," the followup statement said. "The college had worked to avoid personnel reductions for as long as possible, retaining employees during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic and, last fall, instituting temporary two-week furloughs due to the continued financial impact of the pandemic."
The college told the Tribune it wouldn't discuss details, but that it will provide support to the 24 employees affected, including a severance package based on an employee's longevity. Allegheny also will continue the school's contribution to an employee's health care coverage for up to six months, the followup statement said.
The reductions will lower the number of Allegheny employees to about 400 — with about 40 percent instructional and 60 percent non-instructional.
"We will continue to focus on the support of our students through existing and newly developed structures to meet the needs of the smaller size of our student body," the followup statement said.
Allegheny said while it began planning in 2017 for a decline in the number of college-age students nationwide, the school "has since faced significant financial and enrollment challenges that were accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic."
Allegheny projects a total enrollment of 1,550 students this fall with a freshman/first year class of 420 students this fall. Allegheny's total enrollment for the fall semester of 2020 was about 1,700 students, and about 1,800 for the fall semester of 2019. The college attributed the drops in enrollment to the pandemic.
The college's basic fees and charges for full-time students the 2021-22 academic year are $67,730 for tuition, room and board, health and activities fees, according to Allegheny's website. The fees do not take into account potential financial aid a student may receive or the cost of supplies including textbooks.
In announcing the staff cuts Tuesday, Allegheny said, "These decisions were very difficult, but necessary in helping to resolve financial strains and position the college for a bright future aligned with the strategic priorities that President Hilary Link rolled out earlier in the spring."
Those priorities are:
• Holistic student success and inclusive excellence in all the college does;
• Embracing the college’s unique, multi-disciplinary academic brand;
• Engagement with the college’s local and global social contexts, including a reinforced commitment to sustainability; diversity, equity and inclusion; and partnership with Meadville; and
• Financial stability, putting in place strategic initiatives intended to balance the college’s budget and steer the college to a continuing robust future.
Allegheny said it remains committed "to providing students with the distinctive education for which the college is nationally recognized."
