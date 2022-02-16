Admitted killer Jack Turner of Cochranton has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Erie to federal charges filed for robbing an Erie-area gas station in August 2019.
Turner, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter to committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence. The Tribune was the only media outlet to attend the hearing, held via video conference.
A federal grand jury indicted Turner in November 2019 for committing a Hobbs Act robbery at gunpoint at the Kwik Fill gas station, 3660 W. 38th St., on Aug. 11, 2019.
A person commits a federal Hobbs Act robbery when he or she obstructs, delays or affects commerce or the movement of any article or commodity in commerce, by robbery or extortion or attempts or conspires so to do, or commits or threatens physical violence to any person or property in furtherance of a plan or purpose.
The indictment charged Turner took U.S. currency “against the employee’s will and by means of actual and threatened force, violence and fear of immediate and future injury.”
At the time of the Kwik Fill robbery, Turner was on the run from Pennsylvania State Police following a double homicide in Crawford County — a crime Turner also later admitted to committing.
Pennsylvania State Police were searching for Turner for fatally shooting his stepmother, Shannon Whitman, 49, and his half brother, Darrin Whitman, 10, on Aug. 10, 2019, at the Whitman home.
At Tuesday’s hearing plea hearing in federal court, Christian Trabold, the assistant U.S. attorney prosecuting the case, told Baxter that Turner brandished a 9mm handgun during the Kwik Fill robbery, getting away with $992.
When Turner was arrested on Aug. 14, 2019, at the Greyhound bus station in Charleston, West Virginia, he had the 9mm handgun in his possession, Trabold said. In an interview with authorities following his arrest, Turner confessed to the Kwik Fill robbery, Trabold added.
Turner appeared at Tuesday’s federal court hearing via video link from SCI Dallas, a state prison in eastern Pennsylvania where he is serving his sentence for the double homicide. The prison is located about 10 miles west of Wilkes-Barre in Luzerne County.
In September 2021, Turner was sentenced in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to a total of 45 to 90 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree murder for killing both his stepmother and his half brother.
Turner, dressed in Pennsylvania Department of Corrections-issued brown clothing including stocking cap and face mask, said little during Tuesday’s hearing.
Turner gave mainly short “Yes” or “No” answers when Baxter questioned Turner if he understood his rights and what rights he was giving up by entering the guilty pleas.
There were a couple of short pauses during the 45-minute video hearing when Turner consulted privately with his court-appointed defense attorney, Michael DeRiso of Pittsburgh, before Turner completed his guilty pleas.
Both the Hobbs Act robbery charge and the carrying a firearm during a crime of violence to which Turner pleaded guilty are felony counts.
Turner faces up to 20 years and a $250,000 fine on the Hobbs Act robbery count and a minimum of seven years and a maximum of life in prison and a $250,000 fine on the firearms count. Turner is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court June 10 by Baxter.