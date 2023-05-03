Pymatuning State Park hosts a frog walk on Friday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Join the park naturalist, Crawford County PARS (Pennsylvania Amphibian and Reptile Survey) coordinator Nik Simione, and Mark Lethaby from the Natural History Museum at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, for a fun night of searching for amphibians and reptiles. Participants should meet at Shelter 9 parking lot and will then walk Ackerman Trail. Dress for the weather, bring knee boots or water shoes if you have them, and be prepared to hike approximately a mile.
