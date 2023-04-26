A frog walk program will take place May 5 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Pymatuning State Park.
Participants will be able to join the Park Naturalist, Crawford County PARS Coordinator Nik Simione, and Mark Lethaby from Natural History Museum at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center for a fun night of searching for amphibians and reptiles.
Those attending should meet at Shelter 9 parking lot. Participants will walk Ackerman Trail.
Officials advise those attending to dress for the weather, bring knee boots or water shoes if you have them, and be prepared to hike approximately one mile.
