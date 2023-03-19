SUMMERHILL TOWNSHIP — A head-on crash on Route 18 has claimed the life of a Linesville woman and injured four other people, Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville said.
Margaret E. Bradley, 75, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 4:35 p.m. crash on Friday.
Deputy Crawford County Coroner Eric Coston ruled Bradley’s death due to multiple blunt force trauma. Bradley was wearing a seat belt, according to police.
Bradley was the driver of a car that struck a southbound sport utility vehicle (SUV) head-on on Route 18 south of Smith Road, police said.
Bradley was driving north on Route 18 when her auto crossed into the southbound lane.
The driver of the SUV, Zachary Port, 22, of Albion, attempted to avoid the crash, but the two vehicles collided in the southbound lane.
Port and three passengers — Emmily Holland, 21; a 2-year-old boy; and an infant boy, all of Albion — sustained injuries, police said. Port and Holland were wearing seat belts and the two children were in car seats.
Port and the two children were taken by Springboro Volunteer Ambulance Service to UPMC Hamot in Erie for treatment, while Holland was transported by Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service to Meadville Medical Center for treatment.
Springboro, Conneautville and Summit volunteer fire departments assisted at the scene.
