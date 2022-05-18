WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — French Creek, named the 2022 Pennsylvania River of the Year, offers nature lovers everything they could ask for and more: varied fishing and birdwatching opportunities, kayaking that ranges from relaxing to challenging, and convenient parking.
The sharp-eyed “crick”-side observer can spot hellbenders, several endangered species of freshwater mussels, showy wildflowers like lady’s slipper, raptors such as bald eagles and ospreys, and recently the occasional Ford.
After more than six weeks, however, the occasional Ford is becoming a bit of a fixture in the creek — one that’s hard to miss.
Since April 1, a gray Ford Focus has been windows-deep in the waterway just south of Saegertown, according to Sgt. Anthony Beers of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC).
The vehicle entered the creek a little before 6 p.m. from the PFBC access area located west of routes 6 and 19 just outside the borough limits in what investigators believe to be an accident, according to Beers. Citing the ongoing nature of the investigation, Beers did not identify the vehicle’s owner and declined to provide many details regarding the incident.
“Again, it’s under investigation,” Beers said in a phone interview Tuesday. “Best we can tell, it was just an accident, a freak accident thing.”
No one was hurt in the incident, according to Beers.
An April 2 post to social media by the Crawford County Scuba Team stated that the vehicle’s operator had gotten out of the car on their own before emergency crews arrived.
“The vehicle remains in the water south of the boro,” the post added, “until water levels recede.”
And there the vehicle still remains, though it is now slightly farther south of Saegertown — approximately 500 feet south of the PFBC boat launch and slightly south of the bridge that carries routes 6 and 19 over French Creek immediately downstream of the access area.
Beers said a plan to remove the sedan is in the works. In fact, he and two other staff members were headed to the site Tuesday to assess water levels and the feasibility of towing the car out. Continued high water levels have delayed the removal, which is likely to involve coordination between a tow truck crew and the scuba team.
“There is a plan underway to get it out of there,” he said. “Obviously, safety is the major concern for the people removing the vehicle from the water as well as boating traffic, so we want to be super cautious.”
In the meantime, the nearby access area remains open and warmer weather has brought kayak and canoe paddlers out onto the water in the vicinity of the car.
“The vehicle is not currently creating a safety hazard to the extent that we would close that ramp,” Beers said.
Beers said that Pennsylvania State Police initially responded to the incident but since the vehicle was in a waterway and entered from the PFBC access area, the commission had taken over the investigation. Similar incidents have been known to take place from time to time in waterways across the state, he added, often involving faulty brakes or operator error in vehicles being used to launch watercraft. No watercraft were involved when the Ford Focus entered French Creek.
When vehicles become stuck in bodies of water, Beers said the burden of removal costs falls on owners, who can also be cited for small pollution or litter violations.
Several people concerned about the vehicle and its potential to harm the creek have contacted French Creek Valley Conservancy, the nonprofit that organizes the annual French Creek Cleanup. Executive Director Brenda Costa said the organization isn’t equipped for vehicle removal and hopes it “will be long gone” by the time the next cleanup event takes place in September. In the meantime, she added, the car is more of a safety concern for people paddling on the creek than an environmental concern.
“It certainly isn’t good to have the various fluids and fuel from the vehicle getting into the water, but those same pollutants get into waterways all the time,” Costa said in an email. “When your car leaks oil in a parking lot or you drip gas when you are filling up at the gas station, the rain eventually washes those chemicals down a drain or storm sewer and probably into the creek. That’s why it’s important for everyone to take precautions against those smaller spills — they add up to far more than what that single vehicle is leaking.”
After six weeks, any fluids the vehicle is likely to release into the River of the Year have probably already entered the water. If that pollution took place immediately after entry, then it came about 14 hours before the opening of trout season at 8 a.m. April 2.
In the time since, Beers noted, the commission has received more than a few phone calls regarding the unwanted visitor slowly making its way downstream through the aquatic traffic of one of the state’s most pristine waterways.
“We’re aware of the vehicle,” he said. “Steps are being taken to get it removed from the water.”
