VERNON TOWNSHIP — A tax increase of more than 15 mills could be waiting for property owners in Crawford Central School District’s only Mercer County municipality — and that’s if the district approves a no-tax-increase budget this year.
A budget that included the maximum tax increase of 4.8 percent, on the other hand, would increase taxes for French Creek Township residents by nearly 22 percent — more than $380 annually for the owner of a property assessed at the township’s median value.
District officials were at great pains Monday to explain the seemingly absurd situation looming on the horizon as board members begin looking ahead to the 2022-23 budget.
The arcane tax formulas used to equalize how district taxes are shared between municipalities in two counties may have been difficult to penetrate, but the message was clear for the district’s Mercer County property owners, according to French Creek Township Supervisor Kathy Graham.
“It doesn’t sound good at all for French Creek Township — again,” Graham said Tuesday after hearing about the Crawford Central meeting. Graham was unable to attend the school board meeting due to a township meeting. She said was also unaware that the discussion of the Act 1 index listed on the board’s agenda would involve a presentation on the issue she and other French Creek residents have repeatedly raised concerns about over the past year.
Because Crawford Central is one of 89 multi-county school districts in the state, the millage rates applied to residents of either county are periodically rebalanced. Looking ahead to the 2022-23 budget, which must be approved by June 30, Business Manager Guy O’Neil told board members that “an unusual shift occurred in the percentage of market values.”
Because of this shift, the district’s current method of equalizing the millage rates would result in a 16.2 percent increase for French Creek Township, bringing the millage rate up from 96.11 to 111.74 for next year.
If the district approves a tax increase of 4.8 percent, the maximum allowed without voter approval, the rate for French Creek Township could skyrocket to 117.11 mills. A tax increase that high would be unusual given the district’s recent taxing history. Crawford Central has not approved a maximum tax increase since 2013.
The source of the sharp fluctuation in value was not clear.
“Something must have sold,” Superintendent Tom Washington told the board.
The state’s equalization formula factors in the relationship between market values and assessed values. A few high-priced property sales have little effect on the overall value of the more than 16,000 district properties in Crawford County. With only 244 properties, however, a few significant sales could cause more of an impact on French Creek Township values, according to O’Neil.
The prospect of a 16.2 percent millage increase for French Creek Township residents comes after several years in which the state’s equalization formula has left some feeling the township has repeatedly gotten the worst of the rebalancing. When the board passed a no-tax-increase budget for Crawford County residents in 2020, Mercer County residents saw their millage rate go up by 1.14 mills.
In 2019, the board considered increasing the Crawford County millage rate by 0.49 mills. If it had, rebalancing would have resulted in a decrease of 2.11 mills for residents in French Creek Township. When the board instead approved a budget with no millage increase, Mercer County rebalancing did not occur and residents missed out on what would have been a 2.3 percent decrease. Instead, their rates remained constant.
Crawford Central School Board member Jeff Rose expressed sympathy for the French Creek residents who have called on board members to address what they said was a disparity between the tax rates for district residents in Crawford and Mercer counties.
“I can see why they’re upset,” Rose said.
O’Neil explained that Crawford Central has been using the same formula to equalize rates between the two counties for more than 20 years and that the vast majority of multi-county districts use the same process. He noted that various other formulas are available, however.
Under the current formula, a district resident in Crawford County who owns a property assessed at $30,000 pays $1,634 in real estate taxes each year. A Mercer County resident who owns a property assessed at $30,000, on the other hand, pays $2,883 each year.
The difference of $1,249 is more complicated than it may at first appear, according to O’Neil
“Each county assesses real estate property differently,” he said in an email. A property assessed at $30,000 in Crawford County might not be assessed at the same value in Mercer County, he suggested.
“The two counties tax totally differently,” Washington told the board. “That’s what’s causing the issue.”
In a comparison of three other equalization methods, two of the three increased the disparity slightly. The fourth, however, established a single rate for residents of both counties. Doing so would bring the annual tax rate on a Crawford County property assessed at $30,000 up $23 each year to $1,657. A French Creek Township property owner, meanwhile, would see the tax on a $30,000 property decrease by $1,226.
With the board scheduled to approve a preliminary budget in May, O’Neil said any changes to the approach the district takes to reconcile rates between the two counties need to take place soon.
Graham said she plans to make a case for French Creek Township property owners at upcoming meetings.
“If they are going to change it has to be soon,” she said. “I realize it still doesn’t look good for us.”