An 83-year-old woman was injured in a Sunday evening crash in Meadville when a vehicle ran a red light, striking her car and sending it over a nearby embankment, according to Meadville Police Department.
Catherine Fumo of Meadville was transported by ambulance to Meadville Medical Center after the crash with a laceration of her left hand and other possible injuries, according to police.
Police say Fumo was heading east on Bessemer Street and was stopped at a red light just before the crash occurred at about 6:25 p.m. Fumo told police that when the light turned green, she paused for a second, then proceeded into the intersection and was struck.
George Trucco Jr., 29, of Meadville, was headed south on French Creek Parkway in a 2013 Jeep Wrangler when the crash occurred. Trucco told police he thought the light was green and was unable to stop in time before striking the driver’s side of Fumo’s 2010 Dodge Caliber.
A witness headed northbound on the parkway and who was stopped at the red light at the time of the crash told police that the impact nearly forced Fumo’s hatchback into his vehicle. When it missed his car, it went over an embankment at the southeast corner of the intersection.
Trucco was evaluated by emergency medical personnel at the site of the crash and was not transported to the hospital, according to police.
Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene.
Meadville Police Department was assisted by Meadville Central Fire Department, Meadville Area Ambulance Service and Meadville Auxiliary Police.
