French Creek Framing and Fine Art, formerly Sandy’s Artworks, has opened at a new location, 903 Market St., right across the Meadville Market House.
The new owners are Christopher Sickels and Corey Young, with support from local entrepreneur Rob Smith. They have said they have positioned the new company to be the premier regional frame shop and gallery for the community’s upcoming holiday shopping season.
Their grand opening took place Oct. 30 with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Meadville Western-Crawford County Chamber of Commerce.
French Creek Framing and Fine Art "is very excited to be in the downtown area and continue on the legacy of custom framing that was Sandy’s Artworks," the owners said.
The new store has a recently renovated open layout, which houses a variety of local and regional fine art. The owners will continue with custom framing services, a regional need the new owners say they are already meeting.
When how they’ll take on the challenge of upholding Sandy’s quality reputation, Sickels said, “That’s something we take very seriously. We were able to employ the framer that worked at Sandy’s for 15 years. She has an impeccable eye and her quality control standards are nothing short of perfection."
Some of the changes Sickles and Young have made have been in the selection and expansion of art beyond just their framing expertise. New inventory includes prints from regional artists, photography, pottery, woodworking and metalwork. They said they will continue to add different art mediums, as well as other new local artists and craftspersons. They also work with several dealers to get customers as many options as possible, allowing them to purchase a unique piece for their home, office or as a special gift.
French Creek Framing and Fine Art also works with many local artists to commission their work and they welcome interest from local artists.
The business is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.