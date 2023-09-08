It’s time again to clean the stream.
In 2022, there were 38,875 pounds of trash — or more than 19 tons — removed from the watershed during the one-day effort.
Nearly 600 volunteers are set to take part Saturday in the 32nd annual French Creek Watershed Cleanup held by the French Creek Valley Conservancy based in Meadville.
“We’ve got corporate teams, Scout troops, lots of volunteers from area schools and individuals as well,” Brenda Costa, the conservancy’s executive director, said Thursday. “Some people are new and some people come back year after year.”
The conservancy owns and protects more than 3,200 acres within the French Creek watershed, according to Costa.
Each of the conservancy’s protected properties is open to the public for passive leave no trace activities. Those areas include many of the tributary streams of French Creek.
“We offer a map with a number of locations, so groups may choose where to work,” she said. “We’re covering most of the creek throughout our properties or public properties.”
On Saturday, groups will be in various areas within the French Creek watershed including Edinboro, LeBoeuf Lake, Cambridge Springs, Venango, Woodcock, Saegertown, the Conneaut Marsh, the Erie National Wildlife Refuge and Sugar Lake.
“We no longer really have locations with big amounts of trash — though there may be some on private property,” Costa said.
Teams have registered for a specific location and collect trash in the morning will take it to the Cochranton Fairgrounds between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday for weigh-in and disposal. Participants are treated to a picnic for their efforts, too.
The corporate teams compete for the conservancy’s coveted traveling Hellbender trophy and individuals, teams, schools, clubs and organizations are entered into drawings for cash prizes. The schools with the most participants can win a cash prize for their science program, Costa said.
In addition to the trash cleanup, the tree planting within the watershed continues.
This year, about 100 volunteers from Seton School of Meadville will take part in a tree planting in the Blooming Valley area near Little Sugar Creek off Hatch Hill Road, Costa said. There are 120 trees to be planted, donated by Lake Erie Arboretum, she said.
“The project will be planting in a former pasture, eventually connecting to a larger forested area,” she said.
The conservancy has been doing large planting projects the past couple of years, Costa said.
“We’re seeing more stewardship projects,” she said. “There’s no shortage conservation efforts than can be done and we can do all this thanks to our many volunteers and sponsors.”
