CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Marcelina “Marcy” and Todd Confer are preparing for the opening of their new outfitters store and kayak shuttle business, French Creek Adventures.
French Creek Adventures is a one-stop shop for local anglers and outdoorsmen. The business will offer tackle and live bait in the outfitters store as well as other fishing accessories. Additionally, they will provide both kayak and canoe rentals along with shuttle services to French Creek and other local waterways.
Marcy Confer has been the owner of Mirror Image Salon next door to the former Youth Activities building in Cambridge Springs for over 25 years. After watching the building sit unused for years, she was driven to purchase the property in August of 2022 and transform it into something more practical for the town.
“I’d look out the window and think about all the things I could possibly do with this building to benefit the community,” she said. After brainstorming different business concepts, Marcy chose to pursue a service for local outdoorsmen. Her decision was influenced by “knowing how many people love to kayak and fish French Creek but don’t have access to transportation or supplies.”
The location of the building further influenced the family to pursue a kayak shuttle service. “We are centrally located to three launches,” Marcy explained. “That’s another reason I thought this would be a fantastic location.”
The building’s convenient location at 330 McClellan St. is within a mile of the French Creek Valley Conservancy Launch at the Cambridge Springs Carnival Grounds and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Boat Ramp on McClellan Street Extension. There are also launches in surrounding towns including Venango and Saegertown.
“We are right in the middle of all of that, so we can pick up and drop off very easily,” she said.
The building has a long history as a hub for the community. In 1953, George B. Smith and Howard Van Matre donated the building to the nonprofit Youth Activities of Cambridge Springs Inc. The space was utilized as a rental space for youth clubs and other community activities.
The Confer family independently renovated the building inside and out. With the help of a few friends, the Confers fixed flood and foundational damage and laid new flooring. Along with landscaping, two large pine trees were removed from the property and refurbished into recycled wood at a local sawmill.
“Everything from the trees was used in here,” she said, referring to the new beams, trim and countertop. “By summer we will have all new siding, and I would like to add a front porch or cement patio out front.”
According to Marcy, the parking lot will also be extended and paved to provide easier access for vehicles and trailers.
While the Confers are creating a new resource for the community, they have plans to advertise out of town to attract more visitors and economic growth. “French Creek is such a great resource for that. I think bringing tourism into the town is going to help the town a lot and hopefully boost the economy,” she explained. “We have a lot to offer here.”
Once the business is up-and-running, the Confers will focus their resources on the second floor which will be transformed into an Airbnb vacation rental.
Currently, the business is selling bait and tackle through a curbside pickup service until the official grand opening set for Memorial Day weekend on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“We’re going to have the local food truck Happy Camper Snack Shack and we’re going to offer giveaways and games,” Marcy said. “It’ll be a lot of fun.”
