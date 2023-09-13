The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) and the Pennsylvania Treasury Department are hosting an informative webinar to aid students and families in planning for financial success when seeking postsecondary education, including the importance of the PA 529 Guaranteed Savings Plan (GSP).
The one-hour event, scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m., will be hosted by PHEAA’s financial aid experts Linda Pacewicz and Dan Wray and Treasury’s PA 529 expert David Dominick.
PA 529 accounts can help Pennsylvania families steadily and strategically save for future educational expenses, offering two ways to help families save while getting great tax benefits. PA 529 accounts can be used to save and pay for a variety of education expenses at many career and technical schools, certain apprenticeship programs, two- and four-year universities, and more.
In addition, the free webinar will cover the best practices for keeping education-related debt to a minimum and additional resources and opportunities for closing any gaps in funding.
September’s webinar schedule also includes three other free webinars, hosted by PHEAA’s financial aid experts, to guide students and families to searching for scholarships and affording tuition as well as understanding the financial aid timeline. They are:
• Searching for scholarships and affording the balance — Sept. 28 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
• Financial aid timeline — Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. and Sept. 26 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
• To register: Visit https://pheaa-events500.webex.com/webappng/sites/pheaa-events500/meeting/home.
