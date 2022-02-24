Those needing help with filing 2021 tax returns should gather their information now, according to the coordinator of the Meadville Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.
Free tax return help from the program begins next week at Meadville Public Library, 848 N. Main St., according to Stephanie Martin, an associate professor of economics at Allegheny College, who coordinates the volunteer effort.
It’s the 10th year the college has teamed up with the library to offer free tax assistance.
“We have a great partner in Meadville Public Library,” Martin said. “They provide the computers, they do all the technology and upkeep.”
Starting Monday, Meadville VITA will operate afternoons five days a week on the second floor of the library, helping to prepare tax year 2021 and prior year returns, she said. Hours during tax season are 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
“We’re not taking appointments this year, so it is first come, first served,” Martin said.
The program offers free tax return filing help for those with up to $58,000 in household income, which is the Internal Revenue Service recommended limit, Martin said.
Last year, Meadville VITA had a much lower income limit, $28,000, because the COVID-19 pandemic forced changes to the program including fewer volunteers and returns done via a drop-box format.
“The program really helps people get the most return they can get by accessing all the credits they’re eligible for,” Martin said. “It saves paid preparer fees when a lot of our clients don’t make that much money.”
The average household income of clients served is around $18,000, Martin said. The median household income — level that is the midpoint where half are above and half are below — is even lower at $14,000, Martin said.
Martin is glad the program is returning to an in-person format as it’s a bridge between Allegheny and the community.
“It puts a face on the community for the students and a face on Allegheny for the community,” she said. “Last year, we limited it because we had limited capacity and wanted to target people who most needed the help — those with lower incomes.”
The program also helps put money back into the community through tax refunds to the clients.
“Pre-pandemic one year, the net refund amount was over a $1 million into the community from the 1,100 returns we processed,” Martin said, an amount that averaged more than $900 per client.
Many clients only have a few income documents.
“If they went to a paid preparer, it would cost them $80 for something we can do in like 20 minutes,” she said. “I appreciate we’re able to offer something that’s not as complicated as it’s made out to be.”
Martin is confident this year’s program will be able to serve a lot of people.
“We should be able to help 800 over the course of the (tax) season,” she said. “With the first-come, first-served format each day we’ll be able to help 10 to 15 people.”
“We’ll do federal and state returns at same time on the software we use and file it electronically for them,” Martin said. The volunteers also will help with local tax returns, like Meadville, if applicable.
The key, however, are volunteers — both tax preparers and greeters to handle work flow, according to Martin.
The program has 11 Allegheny College student volunteers, another Allegheny professor and Martin, all IRS-certified to do tax preparation. The student tax preparer volunteers earn course credit from Allegheny, but anyone can learn to prepare taxes, Martin said.
“We do need volunteers,” she said. “If people want to learn how I can train them on the software. It’s an investment, it’s 40 hours of training for tax preparers to get IRS certified.”
Volunteers also are needed to greet people, help with signing in and client work flow at the library the afternoons the program is running. Greeter/work flow training takes about two hours, she said.