The Pymatuning Lake Association will hold its annual free kids fishing derby Saturday and Sunday at the Espyville Boat Launch at Pymatuning State Park.
The derby is open to ages 2 to 15.
Organizers said the contest is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fish must be checked in by 1 p.m. Sunday.
There are seven prize categories: bass, carp, catfish, crappie, bluegill, perch and walleye.
There is a limit of one trophy per child.
Fish mush be legal-sized and kept alive.
To register: Vist tinyurl.com/KidsFish22.
