The Pymatuning Lake Association will hold its annual free kids fishing derby Saturday and Sunday at the Espyville Boat Launch at Pymatuning State Park.

The derby is open to ages 2 to 15.

Organizers said the contest is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fish must be checked in by 1 p.m. Sunday.

There are seven prize categories: bass, carp, catfish, crappie, bluegill, perch and walleye.

There is a limit of one trophy per child.

Fish mush be legal-sized and kept alive.

To register: Vist tinyurl.com/KidsFish22.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you