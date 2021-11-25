Free holiday parking in the downtown Meadville shopping district has begun.
The period of complimentary parking will extend through Jan. 1. As in past years, spaces will be free for up to two hours but parking enforcement will continue for vehicles that exceed the two-hour limit.
Metered parking in city spots costs 25 cents per hour. In past years city officials have estimated that allowing free holiday parking means the city misses out on a potential $8,500 in revenue.
The meters affected include those on Chestnut Street from Water Street to Diamond Park, Park Avenue from Walnut Street to Arch Street, Market Street from East Center Street to Arch Street, East Center Street from Park Avenue to Water Street, Water Street from Boynton Street to Chestnut Street, South Main Street from Diamond Park to Arch Street, the metered spots located around the Market House, and several spots on the southwestern corner of Diamond Park closest to Chestnut Street.