People attending the Crawford County Fair will be able to get a free COVID-19 vaccination.
Meadville Medical Center will provide shots to those who want them from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 25 and 26 at the fairgrounds in West Mead Township.
The vaccinations are part of a partnership between the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs to offer free COVID-19 vaccines and educational resources at fairs across the state.
The Crawford County Fair is scheduled Aug. 21 through 28.