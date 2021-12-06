WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Free public COVID-19 testing resumes Tuesday at the Crawford County Fairgrounds and runs through Saturday.
No appointment is required and testing is open to individuals from any county who are age 3 and older, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said.
Individuals do not need to be experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus to be tested.
The department is conducting the free tests in conjunction with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, the testing agency.
Patients are asked to take photo identification, but ID is not required to be tested. Registration also will be completed on-site.
The outdoor drive-up testing is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the fairgrounds, 13921 Dickson Road in West Mead Township, just east of Meadville. Vehicles are to enter the fairgrounds’ Gate 1 off Dickson Road.
Test results are returned in one to three days, according to the health department.
Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await their test results, the department said. Those who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom, if possible. Others living in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home.
This is the third time this year Crawford County is allowing the state to use the fairgrounds as a drive-thru testing site.