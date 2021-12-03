WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Free public COVID-19 testing continues at the Crawford County Fairgrounds through next week.
The outdoor drive-up testing is available today and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 13921 Dickson Road in West Mead Township, just east of Meadville. It also will be done at the fairgrounds next week from Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vehicles are to enter the fairgrounds’ Gate 1 off Dickson Road.
No appointment is required. Testing is open to individuals from any county who are age 3 and older — anyone who feels the need for a test, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The department is conducting the free tests in conjunction with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, the testing agency.
Individuals do not need to be experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus to be tested.
Patients are asked to take photo identification, but ID is not required to be tested. Registration also will be completed on-site.
The turnaround time for results is one to three days.
Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await their test results. Those who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom, if possible. Others living in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home.
“We hope people will take advantage of the free testing — whether they need to get a test or if the barrier to them being tested is cost,” said Eric Henry, chairman of Crawford County Board of Commissioners. “It’s free and we want people to get tested.”
This is the third time this year the county is allowing the state to use the fairgrounds as a drive-thru testing site.
So far, there has been 760 tests administered in the last two weeks at the fairgrounds and 187 tests administered Monday and Tuesday this week, according to the county.