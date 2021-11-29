Free outdoor drive-up COVID-19 testing for the public resumes Tuesday at the Crawford County Fairgrounds just east of Meadville in West Mead Township, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said this morning.
Testing is available at the fairgrounds, 13921 Dickson Road, Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free testing also will be done next week as well. Vehicles are to enter Gate 1 off Dickson Road.
No appointment is necessary. Testing is open to individuals from any county who are age 3 and older.
Testing is open to anyone who feels the need for a test. Individuals do not need to be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.
Up to 450 people can be tested per day at the site. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free.
Patients are asked to take photo identification, but ID is not required to be tested. Registration will also be completed on-site.