WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing resumes today at the Crawford County Fairgrounds outside of Meadville.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health and the county have partnered to offer free PCR testing for COVID-19 at the fairgrounds in West Mead Township.
The testing is today through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All traffic must enter the fairgrounds’ Gate 1 located at 13291 Dickson Road and then exit through Gate 2.
Up to 450 people can be tested each day with testing done on a first-come, first-served basis. Those being tested do not need to be Crawford County residents.
The COVID-19 test is a mid-nasal passage swab PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, done by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, the state’s testing agency.
A PCR test for the coronavirus is a molecular test that analyzes an upper respiratory specimen. The test determines if genetic material of SARSCoV- 2, the virus that causes COVID, is present.
Those being tested need some form of identification at the time of testing to assist in the operation. AMI laboratories will provide instructions on how test results will be provided.
Testing this month is the fourth time since January 2021 that the fairgrounds has been used by the Department of Health and AMI to offer free COVID-19 tests.
The testing is being offered to ease the burden on medical facilities in both Meadville and Titusville.