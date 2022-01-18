WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Cars were lined up at the Crawford County Fairgrounds outside of Meadville this morning as free COVID-19 testing became available again.
The free drive-thru testing at the fairgrounds in West Mead Township is today through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Additional testing is scheduled next week, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Free testing is being offered by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Crawford County.
The free COVID-19 test is a mid-nasal passage swab PCR, or polymerase chain reaction. It is a molecular test that analyzes an upper respiratory specimen. The test determines if genetic material of SARSCoV- 2, the virus that causes COVID, is present.
Up to 450 people can be tested each day with testing done on a first-come, first-served basis.
All traffic is to enter the fairgrounds’ Gate 1 located at 13291 Dickson Road and then exit through Gate 2.
AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, the state’s testing agency, asks persons to have some form of identification at the time of testing to assist in the operation. AMI laboratories will provide instructions on how test results will be provided.