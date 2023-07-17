COCHRANTON — The Cochranton Area Redevelopment Effort (CARE) will sponsor three free concerts at the Cochranton Lions Community Park.
The “Music in the Park” promotion will be held on consecutive Wednesday evenings starting this week.
The first concert will feature The Necessary Experience, a funk rock and reggae band, performing in Pavilion No. 1. Those attending are advised to bring their own seating.
On July 26, the Scott Silvas Band will offer an evening of acoustic hits.
The series will conclude on Aug. 2 with Forgotten Country.
All concerts start at 6 and run until 8.
CARE has announced that a local food vendor, Smoky Martins BBQ, will be in attendance for all three concerts.
