St. John Baptist Church in Meadville will hold a free Thanksgiving dinner for community members at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The dinner will take place at the church, 792 N. Main St., according to Lead Pastor Cameron Bowman.
The full buffet-style meal will include homemade dishes of traditional American Thanksgiving fare as well as dishes from Spanish cuisine.
"We want those from the community to come and get a free meal for themselves and their families," Bowman said in announcing the event.
