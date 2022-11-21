St. John Baptist Church in Meadville will hold a free Thanksgiving dinner for community members at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The dinner will take place at the church, 792 N. Main St., according to Lead Pastor Cameron Bowman. 

The full buffet-style meal will include homemade dishes of traditional American Thanksgiving fare as well as dishes from Spanish cuisine. 

"We want those from the community to come and get a free meal for themselves and their families," Bowman said in announcing the event.

 

