ERIE — The Northwest Pennsylvania Medical Reserve Corps is sponsoring free active-shooter and “stop the bleed” training on Nov. 9, open to those 18 years and older. Registration is required.
This training will educate participants on how to respond to active-shooter scenarios and techniques to control life-threatening bleeding.
“The Medical Reserve Corp is a national network of volunteers that helps communities respond to natural disasters like blizzards and public health emergencies such as disease outbreaks,” said Joy Henry, program coordinator.
The Northwest Pennsylvania unit, previously called the Erie Regional unit, welcomes any community member with or without medical or health care backgrounds of any skill level, ages 18 or older. It serves and welcomes volunteers from Crawford, Erie, Forest, Venango and Warren counties.
Only volunteers who have received training and are credentialed can participate in emergency response efforts. “We organize and train before disaster strikes,” Henry said.
Corps volunteers recently assisted with first-aid stations for the Tall Ships Festival in Erie.
“Seventeen Medical Reserve Corps volunteers donated a total of 92 hours, resulting in an economic value of $4,560.44 for the region,” Henry said.
Notably, the volunteers have assisted the Erie County Department of Health with its COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics.
“From March 2020 to March 2022, 80 volunteers donated over 3,500 volunteer hours. They assisted in administering over 26,000 COVID-19 vaccinations. Our region can certainly be proud to be surrounded by such an amazing group of people,” Henry said.
Training will be held at the Erie County Department of Public Safety, 2880 Flower Road, Erie, starting at 6 p.m.
• More information: Contact mrc@eriecountypa.gov or (814) 823-5205.
