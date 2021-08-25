WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Frances Werling, who will turn 103 in October, attended the 75th anniversary of the Crawford County Fair on Sunday.
Werling said she was 24 years old when she went to the first fair and has been at every fair for the past 75 years.
She, along with her husband, Harry, previously raced horses in the harness racing at the fair.
She chuckled as she recalled her late husband racing against the late Walter "Boots" Dunn each year. She said the two were best of friends and raced against each other at the county fair and other area fairs.
She recalled they both won at different times, but had good times.
She was presented a 75th anniversary pin and button on Sunday. They were given to exhibitors, vendors and various participants at this year's fair by the 75th anniversary committee.
Werling came to the fair to register as one of those who had been at each of the 75 fairs, but stayed in the car. She, however, planned to attend another day and use a wheelchair to travel the fairgrounds.
Formerly of Townville, Werling now resides in Meadville.